Election could be held after Peacehaven councillor resigns
A notice of vacancy for the office of councillor for Peacehaven Town Council (West Ward) was posted at www.peacehaventowncouncil.gov.uk on Tuesday, February 25.
The notice said: “Pursuant to section 87(2) of the Local Government Act 1972, that due to the resignation of Nick Evans, a vacancy has arisen in the Office of Councillor for the Town Council.”
It said that if a request for an election to fill this ward’s vacancy is made to the Returning Officer by ten electors by March 17 then an election will be held. The message said: “Otherwise the vacancy will be filled by co-option.” Requests must be made in writing to Ian Fitzpatrick, Lewes District Council, Town Hall, Grove Road, Eastbourne, BN21 4UG.
The message said that if an election is called then it will take place no later than May 22.
The Mayor of Peacehaven councillor Deborah Donovan said on Facebook: “My sincere thanks to Nick Evans for his support and work since his co-option.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.