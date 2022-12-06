A rare opportunity to live in an ‘elegant’ apartment within the courtyard of a historic Elizabethan property has come up.

Parham House is one of the country’s finest Elizabethan houses, set at the foot of the South Downs, and has changed very little over the centuries, remaining a family home. It is set within 875 acres and a 16th century deer park.

A rare opportunity has arisen to live in an elegant first floor flat, within the courtyard of Parham.

It is listed with GL&Co Estate Agents.

The substantial first floor apartment has over 2,400 sq ft of accommodation, with three bedrooms, three reception rooms, providing flexible accommodation and boasting wonderful views.

There is also an entrance hall, kitchen, three bathrooms, utility room and parking.

The flat is unfurnished and a deposit of £2,596 is required, with a listing of £2,250 PCM plus fees.

The EPC rating is band E and the council tax is Band C.

1. Parham House apartment First floor apartment to let at Parham House Photo: GL&Co Photo Sales

2. Parham House apartment First floor apartment to let at Parham House Photo: GL&Co Photo Sales

3. Parham House apartment First floor apartment to let at Parham House Photo: GL&Co Photo Sales

4. Parham House apartment First floor apartment to let at Parham House Photo: GL&Co Photo Sales