Environmental Assessment requested for 185 home development in Hambrook

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An Environmental Impact Assessment has been requested for a 185 home development in Hambrook.

The development would be built on the land at Coxes Farm in Hambrook.

The new housing project would also incorporate a farm shop, work hub community centre and a wildlife corridor.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposed development would take place over a construction period of around five years and will comprise of four stages:

Stage 1: Site preparation and provision of on-site infrastructure, roads, and utilities;

Stage 2: Construction of the first phase of development comprising approximately 50 dwellings, commercial hub and play space provision;

Stage 3: Construction of the second phase of development of 90 homes.

Stage 4: Construction of the third phase of development of 45 homes.

The application has been met with objections from the general public.

Mr and Mrs SJ & K Aldred wrote: “We strongly object to this development being approved because of the devastating impact this will have on the

village, environment wildlife and the foul drainage has come to it’s full capacity in this area we cannot cope with any further building.

“The developers have identified this land that looks good for development on the face of it but this parcel of land is protected for agricultural use only.

“There is a parcel of land next to the proposed development that has existed for years full of wildlife, birds trees hedgerow many animals would be impacted by this build.”