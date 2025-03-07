The MP for Lewes has criticised East Sussex County Council for not delivering progress on the long-delayed Exceat Bridge.

MP James MacCleary said the project on the A259 between Seaford and Eastbourne has been delayed with ‘spiralling costs’, adding that £4.6m has already been spent ‘without visible progress’.

His comments come after county council leaders deferred a decision about whether to scale back the scheme due to rising costs. ESCC’s cabinet were set to decide on Tuesday, March 4, whether to discontinue plans to replace the single-lane bridge with a new two-lane alternative route. If the decision had been approved the council would have moved forward with plans for less expensive ‘like-for-like’ replacement.

Mr MacCleary said: “This is a sad case of East Sussex County Council’s indecision and failure, massively letting down local residents. Residents are rightly furious — the council has wasted millions of pounds without producing any results. The people of Seaford and surrounding villages like East Dean deserve better.”

Lewes MP James MacCleary said the Exceat Bridge project on the A259 between Seaford and Eastbourne has been delayed with 'spiralling costs'. Photo by Jon Rigby

The Liberal Democrat MP said that despite ‘years of promises’ from the previous Conservative MP and Government the project has remained ‘mired in setbacks’. He said the initial estimated cost of £10.5m, which included nearly £8m in Levelling Up funding, has ‘ballooned’.

He continued: “The council just needs to commit to a plan, engage with residents and councillors, and get on with it. Enough dithering — we need action, not more delays and excuses. While the single-lane bridge with traffic lights is the only realistic solution within the current budget, we must ensure it’s delivered with minimal disruption and proper consultation. I was concerned that a two-lane bridge would increase traffic and speeding through Seaford and nearby villages, making safety a serious issue.

“I am calling for an urgent meeting with the council to discuss these concerns and ensure local voices are heard.”

Mr MacCleary believes the council’s proposal for a single-lane bridge with permanent traffic lights at an estimated £9.7m is the only realistic solution within the current budget.

The current temporary traffic lights were installed at the request of Carolyn Lambert, Liberal Democrat County Councillor for Seaford. She said: “The Exceat Bridge project has been dragging on for far too long at enormous cost to taxpayers. Local businesses and residents are appalled by the proposed 22-week road closure and the lack of meaningful engagement. It’s time for the council to listen and take action.”

An East Sussex County Council spokesperson responded: “The time taken to secure planning permission, lengthy land negotiations and the cost of meeting design requirements in a national park, along with the increased construction costs and inflation, means the council can no longer afford to build the preferred two-lane bridge at Exceat with the funding currently available.

“Before a decision by Cabinet on future options, a local bus company suggested that a two-lane bridge at Exceat was a higher priority for them than some of the priority measures set out in our Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) and Cabinet have deferred its decision to allow further discussions with the Department of Transport about the use of BSIP funding.

“As with any scheme of this size, a great deal of preparation work is necessary that may not always be visible to the public.”