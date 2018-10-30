Exciting renovation plans for Lewes community centre

Regeneration plans which will see a Lewes community centre refurbished and extended could be given the go-ahead this week.

Lewes Town Council is seeking planning permission for a range of works to improve the Malling Community Centre in Spences Lane.

The town council’s plans include building a single-storey extension to the existing building, with the aim of creating a larger and more flexible space as well as providing facilities for a new community cafe.

In a design and access statement submitted as part of the application, a planning agent for the town council said: “Lewes Town Council’s vision is to regenerate the centre and create a mixed-use community space, through major alteration and refurbishment works to the existing building.

“The design intent for the renovated centre’s appearance is to create a more open and welcoming facility, with a stronger sense of identity within the site.

“Externally, a new glazed entrance foyer and canopy running across the south façade will help to soften the building’s appearance, breaking down the separation between inside and outside spaces, and providing shelter and shading for the building users.”

A decision on the application is expected to be made by Lewes District Council’s planning committee at a meeting on Wednesday (October 31).

In a report recommending the application is approved, district council planning officers said: “The improvement to the appearance and layout of the of the building and creation of a more adaptable community space will benefit and create a sense of community.

“It is not considered that the proposed improvement would unduly increases noise or detrimentally impact on residential amenity having regard to the use and nature of the surrounding land.

“It is considered the proposal will not have a detrimental impact on the character or appearance of the property and street scene, and will not cause undue harm to the residential amenities of local residents.”

For further details search for application reference SDNP/18/03889/FUL on the South Downs National Park planning website.

