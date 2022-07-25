Expansion of Chichester hospital laundry permitted

Extension plans for a Chichester Hospital laundry room have been permitted by Chichester District Council.

The plans will see a further room built at St. Richard’s Hospital on Spitalfield Lane.

The application sought permission to extend the existing laundry building with a 43 square meter, two storey extension to the eastern elevation with a tall chimney servicing a new boiler within the building.

The application is a variation of 21/03599/FUL and sought to amend the opening times of the laundry room to accommodate the volume of laundry.

The height of the extension, including the chimney will be approximately 16.5 metres.

During the application period, revised plans were submitted to move the proposed northwards along the eastern elevation to avoid a underground services and to alter the red line slightly to the West of the site to accommodate the changes.