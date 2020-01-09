Expansion of Peacehaven children’s nursery given thumbs up

Proposals to expand a children’s nursery in Peacehaven have been given the go ahead by Lewes planners.

On Wednesday (January 8), Lewes District Council’s planning committee approved an application to expand Wild Monkeys Childcare in Glynn Road.

While the application did not include any material changes to the building, the proposal would see the number of children at the nursery increase from 20 to 40, as it would cease to be used as both a family home and a commercial property.

However, the proposals had proven to be controversial with some neighbours, several of whom raised their concerns at Wednesday’s meeting.

The objectors included the nursery’s next door neighbour Sarah Clark, who said: “At busy times the number of car doors being slammed and people talking can be very noisy.

“There appears to be very little compassion for those of us living in close proximity who are sometimes still trying to sleep, especially our retired neighbours and those who work night shifts.”

She also said she expected this issue to become more serious as a result of the earlier opening hours proposed by the applicant.

Concerns had also been raised around noise created by children playing the garden or taking lessons in the nursery’s proposed ‘forest school’.

Objectors had also raised concerns around increased pressures on parking and traffic as a result of the nursery expansion.

The objectors’ concerns were taken up by Ditchling and Westmeston councillor Tom Jones (Con), who put forward a motion to refuse the scheme.

He said: “This is not the sort of environment you want to see this school in. It is a residential house in a residential area.

“There was absolutely no intention of that house ever being used as a nursery school. Particularly with youngsters from two-months-old going up to six-years-old.

“I find it exceedingly difficult to get my head around how you are going to manage that and I have got a feeling that if this were to be approved, it would only be then that what I am talking about would be noticeable and come to fruition.”

Other councillors did not share Cllr Jones’ views, however, with no committee member willing to second his proposed refusal.

Speaking in support of the scheme, East Saltdean and Telscombe Cliffs councillor Laurence O’Connor said: “It is a very difficult situation this one in that it is a residential property in a residential area. It has advantages and disadvantages both ways.

“The great advantage is that it is in the area and therefore sustainable because people can get to it easily.

“I also know having been involved in various campaigns about Lower Hoddern Farm and the A259 that there is a very big development nearby, which over the years will get bigger.

“One of the things I remember about those campaigns is saying that you can’t have development without infrastructure. This is infrastructure so it is to be welcomed.”

Cllr O’Connor also noted the concerns from residents and the conditions intended to mitigate the impact of the nursery.

Ultimately the committee voted in favour of approving the application as recommended by officers.

This includes a minor increase to the nursery’s opening hours, allowing it to open at 7.30am rather than 8am. It will continue to close at 6.30pm and be only open for business during the week.

Conditions allow staff to access the site for maintenance and training on weekends, but the committee opted to strengthen this condition during the meeting, limiting such activity to two Saturdays each month.

The conditions would also limit the number of children using the garden at any one time and limit its use to no more than three hours in any one day, with at least two hours between play sessions.

Conditions would also see the building revert back to a residential home should the nursery permanently close. This is intended to guard against the building becoming a purely commercial property in future.

For further details see application reference LW/19/0493 on the Lewes District Council planning website.