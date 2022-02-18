Expansion of Worthing HMO approved despite neighbours’ concerns

The house in multiple occupation at 9 Gratwicke Road now has permission for eight bedrooms.

Developer Fiji Properties has already started work to convert the property with a shared kitchen diner; three bedrooms and a shower room on the ground floor; four bedrooms and two shower rooms on the first floor; and additional accommodation in the roof space.

But neighbours say they are concerned it could see an increase in anti-social behaviour and parking problems along the road.

9 Gratwicke Road, Worthing

The plans received 17 objections which outlined fears that the area could become ‘saturated with HMOs’ and claims that anti-social behaviour from existing HMOs is ‘getting worse’ with alleged drug use, burglary, litter and noise.

Speaking during a Worthing Borough Council planning committee meeting, one resident said they felt ‘scared’ when leaving their home.

“With the arrival of three HMOs in the lower end of our street there has been a noticeable increase in anti-social behaviour – noise, shouting at all times wanting drugs or money, threatening each other, dealing is done openly at both ends of the road, massive verbal arguments in the street and, of course, the smell of drugs,” she said.

“I don’t want to become a recluse but sometimes I’m scared.

“Would you want this in your street?”

Another resident expressed concerns for the mental health of future occupants.

“HMOs do not support communities, health, social or cultural wellbeing,” they said, “In fact, I would go further and I would suggest that these types of developments positively harm these communities.

“I’m not being nimbyish about this, I think they harm the people who live in them as much as the people who live beside them.”

Planning officers said there is ‘no compelling evidence linking directly between HMOs and anti-social behaviour’ adding that HMOs can often be ‘the only choice of housing for people who would otherwise be homeless’.

They said the housing team was satisfied that the rooms ‘met or exceeded’ the standards expected.

Planning committee members said that, while they had ‘sympathy’ with residents, approving the application could give the council more control.

Lionel Harman (Con, Castle) said: “I can’t see how we can vote against it, but at least we can put in conditions.”

A condition will ensure a management agreement is in place for the property and another will ensure that there are never more than eight occupants.

If the application was turned down, Fiji Properties could have turned the building into a six bed HMO with potentially no occupancy limits or management in place, according to planning officers.

Labour member Jim Deen (Central ward) said: “I understand the concerns but the reality is we are faced with a situation where HMOs can be created through permitted development without the intervention of us as a council.

“Permitted development, to me, is one of the iniquities that has been willed upon us by government.”