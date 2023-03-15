Expansion plans for a popular Chichester restaurant could be on the way after plans were submitted to Chichester District Council.

Fat Fig, on South Street, is hoping to be able to seat more people at its popular restaurant by converting unused office space on the building’s first floor.

The restaurant have submitted a planning application to the council which would allow space for between 40 to 50 new seats for customers.

The application, if approved would also provide employment opportunity for the city with a proposed extra three staff per shift retaining employment opportunities.

The current offices to the first floor at South Street have been vacant for some time and the application seeks to remove the internal partitions to provide additional restaurant seating area to extend and expand the seating capacity of the existing ground floor premises.

It is proposed that some internal alterations would be required at ground floor to relocate the bar/server area and provide an internal staircase in lieu of a small area of existing seating.

The layout of the first floor of the building would be mainly unaltered in the proposal, with re-use of the existing office layout provision as staff rooms and offices associated with the restaurant use.

The current toilets on site would be altered and upgraded to serve the additional seating capacity and new internally located extraction system has been incorporated with some of the office area currently at the building would be used as staff rest rooms, staff changing area and an office.

