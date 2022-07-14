Extension planned for Boxgrove vineyard

Plans for an extension at a Boxgrove vineyard have been submitted.

The proposal would see the extension of the tasting room at the Tinwood Estate vineyard.

The improved facilities will enable tasting activities for visitors to take place more comfortably throughout the year and without the interruptions

currently caused by bad weather.

In a statement Tinwood Estate said: “The objective of this application is to improve the visitor experience, especially when the weather is poor and to make the running of the facilities more efficient.

“The experience gained over the last five years and feedback from visitors has influenced these proposals to improve the visitor experience and allow it to operate efficiently throughout the year.

“The present facilities are seasonal and are adversely affected by bad weather.

In a statement Boxgrove Parish Council said that they had no objections to the plan.