Extension planned for Petworth fish and chip shop

Extension plans for a Midhurst fish and chip shop have been submitted.

Tasty Plaice on Pound Street has submitted extension plans to the property.

Currently the bottom floor of the property is used as a fish and chip shop and the first and second floor used as a three-bed flat.

It is proposed to change the existing shop front window arrangement to remove the secondary door and extend the stall riser and glazing to form a larger display window.

The existing door canopy is proposed to be enlarged slightly and reinstated to the original design.

Internally at ground floor it is proposed to remove the existing fish and chip shop fitout and non-load bearing studwork wall, a new timber stud work lobby with fire door will be provided at the foot of the stairs accessing the rear and upper floors.

Externally one window will be removed to the rear and a new oak framed porch with white painted brick dwarf walls is proposed providing cover over the existing rear door.

On the first floor, the layout would be revised to allow for a bedroom with en-suite and open plan living, kitchen and dining space.

The second floor would see a new bedroom and en-suite made available by extending into the once void roof space to the southern elevation.

There are three conservation style roof lights proposed for the east, west and south elevations.