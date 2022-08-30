Extension plans approved for Tinwood Vineyard
Extension plans at Tinwood Wine Estate have been approved.
The improved facilities will enable tasting activities for visitors to take place more comfortably throughout the year and without the interruptions currently caused by bad weather.
In it’s planning statement Tinwood Estate said: “The objective of this application is to improve the visitor experience, especially when the weather is poor and to make the running of the facilities more efficient.
“The experience gained over the last five years and feedback from visitors has influenced these proposals to improve the visitor experience and allow it to operate efficiently throughout the year.
“The existing parking arrangements will more than adequately serve the improved facilities.
"The proposal is not to increase the numbers of visitors, though, just to provide a more comfortable facility in bad weather.”
Boxgrove Parish Council in a statement said that they had no objections to the plans.
To view the full application visit Chichester District Council’s planning portal using the reference: 22/01528/