Plans for extension work at a Wetherspoons in Eastbourne has been approved conditionally by Eastbourne Borough Council.

An additional staff room at the Cornfield Garage in the town will be built as part of the proposal following approval by the council.

The works will also include the reconfiguration of the old staff room area with new staff toilets, two new staff changing rooms as well as dedicated lockers for employees.

The staff room will be conform to a standard JD Wetherspoon staff room, with sky tiles, AC, breakfast bar style bench and high stools and standard staff room equipment.

In its approval notice by Eastbourne Borough Council, a spokesperson laid out conditions for the proposal to go ahead

The spokesperson said: “The flat roof of the single storey extension hereby approved shall not at any time be used as a balcony, roof terrace of other amenity area, and shall be accessed only for maintenance purposes or in the event of an emergency.

"Notwithstanding the plans hereby approved, all water run-off from the new roof shall be dealt with using rainwater goods installed at the host property and no surface water shall be discharged onto any adjoining property, not shall the rainwater goods or downpipes encroach on the neighbouring property and thereafter shall be retained as such.”

The JD Wetherspoons site was occupied by Odessa Lodge until 1925, when the house and grounds were sold and developed into three shops and a car showrooms/garage. Cornfield Garage opened in 1926.