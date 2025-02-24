Extra dental appointments welcomed by Beccy Cooper MP

By Beccy Cooper MP
Contributor
Published 24th Feb 2025, 16:15 BST
Updated 24th Feb 2025, 16:20 BST

26,500 extra appointments are to be delivered across Sussex under a new government scheme in which hundreds of thousands of people will be able to access urgent and emergency dental care, with the NHS rolling out 700,000 extra urgent appointments.

Dr Beccy Cooper MP for Worthing West welcomed the announcement, describing the new appointments as ‘vital’ and ‘desperately needed’

Beccy Cooper said: “Everyone in Worthing knows that in recent years it has become near impossible to get an NHS dental appointment and it is completely scandalous that the number one reason that five to nine year old children are admitted to hospital is because of tooth decay.

"I am delighted that the Government is taking such an important step in not only repairing NHS dentistry but making it fit for the future as part of our Plan for Change. Focusing on prevention, retention of NHS dentists and reforming the NHS contract to make NHS work more appealing to dentists will increase capacity for more patients as we start to rebuild a system that has been so woefully neglected for far too long.”

