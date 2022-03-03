Extra improvements to Littlehampton public realm will be funded

Work on the multi-million pound project started in early January and covers the pedestrianised High Street (including Duke Street, St Martin’s Lane and Clifton Road), Beach Road, and a stretch of East Street.

The £3.5m budget for these first two phases is being met from the government’s Coastal Communities Fund, Coast to Capital Local Enterprise Partnership’s Local Growth Fund and money from both Arun District Council and Littlehampton Town Council.

Now West Sussex County Council has agreed to spend £1.253m improving the stretch of Terminus Road from the railway station leading to the town centre.

Littlehampton town centre improvements. Pic S Robards SR2202026 SUS-220202-112716001

According to a report: “Investment in improvements to town centre station gateways and public realm has proven regeneration benefits for town centre business recovery, creating safe engaging public spaces, increases footfall and provides employment opportunities, and encourages private investment, enterprise and innovation.

“It has also been shown to provide growth benefits for the visitor economy that is fundamental for the area.

“The scheme will improve traffic flow, access and drop-off and pick up at the station, and provide suitable alternative sustainable routes for walking and cycling in the town centre, connecting the railway station to the Littlehampton seafront and West Green and will support Arun regeneration scheme which has recently attracted Levelling Up Funding.”

The Terminus Road works were actually phase one of the public realm improvement project, but had to be dropped from the initial works due to delays and spiralling costs.

The delivery of the Terminus Road phase will be overseen by the Arun Growth Partnership governance arrangements, made up of representatives from the county and district council.