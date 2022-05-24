From independent visitors and digital ambassadors to community volunteers and countryside rangers, residents are giving up their time across the county to make a difference in their communities.

And as part of Volunteers’ Week which starts on Wednesday (June 1), West Sussex County Council is thanking the more than 1,000 volunteers who support its public services on a daily basis.

Cabinet member Duncan Crow recognised the ‘fantastic contribution that volunteers not only make to our services, but to the people they interact with as part of their role’.

Volunteers support council services in a variety of roles, including independent visitors, young carers family service, fire rescue service, waste prevention, Record Office, youth justice service, libraries, public rights of way, countryside, community volunteers, tree wardens, and recently established digital ambassadors and local leaders of governance.

This year’s annual survey found that more than 80 per cent of respondents felt they were very valued or extremely valued for the volunteering role they do.

Some of the main reasons for volunteering were to: make a difference in their local community, expand existing skills or learn new skills, make new friends, help the environment and improve their mental wellbeing/physical health.

One wrote: “Having spent 40 years office bound with limited practical skills this has been a great opportunity to learn new things and contribute to the environment. The camaraderie with the rangers and other volunteers which together are a great team makes the day a real pleasure.”