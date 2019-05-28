Farage’s Brexit Party receives most votes across Lewes

Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party received the most votes across Lewes at last week’s European elections.
The Lib Dems came a close second, with the Greens third, then the Conservatives, Labour in fifth and Change UK sixth.
The area is part of the South East region, which has elected ten new MEPs to the European Parliament.
Four are from the Brexit Party, three are Lib Dems, with one for the Greens, Conservatives, and Labour each.
The breakdown of votes in the Lewes district is:
Change UK – The Independent Group 1,308
Conservative and Unionist Party 2,747
Green Party 6,707
Labour Party 1,948
Liberal Democrats 9,144
The Brexit Party 10,210
The Socialist Party of Great Britain 29
UK European Union Party (UKEUP) 67
UK Independence Party (UKIP) 560
Independent Jason McMahon 51
Independent David Round 27
Independent Michael Turberville 14