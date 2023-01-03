Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Father Christmas pays a visit to Shipley Primary School via helicopter

Children and staff at Shipley Primary School were thrilled with a surprise ‘flying visit’ from Santa on the last day of term.

By Report contributed
6 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Jan 2023, 1:49pm

Sarah Cuthbertson – chairperson of the school PTA decided that with all the restrictions over the past few years, Christmas 2022 had to be a “Biggie”.

Just after lunch on the last day of term, children were wide-eyed, as a helicopter, expertly piloted by local resident, Steve Barlow of Barns Green circled Shipley Primary School, with Santa in his recognizable red and white attire waving to the children who had come out to the playground to wait for his arrival. Staff and pupils alike were blown away with the sight of Santa landing on their playing field.

Hide Ad

Sarah said: “The look of joy on the children’s faces is what it is about for me. Putting magic and sparkle into Christmas, and knowing I helped created memories for the children is what drives me.”

Most Popular
Father Christmas arriving at Shipley Primary School by helicopter
Hide Ad

She thanked their ‘amazing’ headteacher Jen Harvey for the support.