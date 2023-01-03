Children and staff at Shipley Primary School were thrilled with a surprise ‘flying visit’ from Santa on the last day of term.

Sarah Cuthbertson – chairperson of the school PTA decided that with all the restrictions over the past few years, Christmas 2022 had to be a “Biggie”.

Just after lunch on the last day of term, children were wide-eyed, as a helicopter, expertly piloted by local resident, Steve Barlow of Barns Green circled Shipley Primary School, with Santa in his recognizable red and white attire waving to the children who had come out to the playground to wait for his arrival. Staff and pupils alike were blown away with the sight of Santa landing on their playing field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah said: “The look of joy on the children’s faces is what it is about for me. Putting magic and sparkle into Christmas, and knowing I helped created memories for the children is what drives me.”

Father Christmas arriving at Shipley Primary School by helicopter

Advertisement Hide Ad