Plans to remove the roof over a busy town centre market would threaten its future, stallholders say.

There are fears about proposals by Lewes District Council to remove a permanent glazed roof covering the Lewes historic Market Tower, which houses the popular 20-stall Friday food market.

But a spokesman for LDC said ‘wires were crossed’ and the roof is just set to be replaced. He said: “We won’t take it off until we have a replacement ready to be installed, which is likely to be months or years away.”

However his comment has not reassured stallholders who wonder why they were not consulted about any decision to replace the roof. They said proposals submitted by LDC are part of wider plans to renovate the building.

A spokesperson questioned what the roof would be replaced with. Juliet Oxborrow, speaking on their behalf said: “We have heard it could well be a semi-permanent cover that could be rolled back and forth? Has its viability been assessed? Will its Heritage status mean that this type of cover would not be in keeping with the Tower itself?”

LDC proposals about ‘removing the non-original roof structure’ can be viewed on the South Downs National Park Authority website.

A Heritage Statement drawn up by chartered town planning consultants says: “The roof structure to the courtyard is a 20th century installation and does not make a positive contribution to the significance of the Market Tower. Its removal will restore views of the northwest elevation of the Market Tower and southeast elevations of the 19th-century wings from the courtyard…[It] will also enable the courtyard between the Market Tower and the nineteenth-century wings to be appreciated as was originally intended when the latter was constructed.”

The four-storey Market Tower was built in 1792 by the town council to house the town bell ‘Old Gabriel’ and the Town Clock, with two adjoining wings and an open courtyard, which was glazed over in the 20th century.

News that the roof could go sparked anger on social media. And the market team says a roof is essential to enable the market to function. Lewes Friday Food Market manager Lucie Inns said: “We’ve seen how much more intensive wind and rain is becoming. Our heritage buildings need to accommodate these weather patterns.”

It is understood that LDC is investigating a semi-permanent covering that could replace the roof, which is deemed to be beyond reasonable repair.

Market directors said: “If the District Council intend to install a semi-permanent structure, this should form part of the same planning application. Once the old roof has been removed, a proposal for a new roof will be viewed separately in planning terms.”

They said: “We are very concerned that bolting-on plans for a semi-permanent roof as an afterthought will leave this wonderful market space in limbo without the protection it needs.”

Consultation is open until Monday, July 29. Comments can be made to the SDNPA Planning Portal (application SDNP/24/02451/LIS).