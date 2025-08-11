Ferring theatre group seeks permission for larger storage space

Plans to demolish a store at Ferring Village Hall and replace it with two new stores in the same location have been submitted to Arun District Council.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trustee Nigel Bubloz has made the planning application, stating that the local theatre group using the facilities requires additional storage space for all its equipment.

The existing timber-clas shed would be demolished and the new sheds would be placed in the same location at the Village Hall, in Ferring Street. Comments on the application must be made by August 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ferring Amateur Dramatic Society was established in 1931 and rehearsals are held in the Village Hall on Tuesdays and Thursdays, September to May.

Plans to demolish a store at Ferring Village Hall and replace it with two new stores in the same location have been submitted to Arun District Council

You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk