Ferring theatre group seeks permission for larger storage space

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Communities Champion

Published 11th Aug 2025, 11:50 BST
Plans to demolish a store at Ferring Village Hall and replace it with two new stores in the same location have been submitted to Arun District Council.

Trustee Nigel Bubloz has made the planning application, stating that the local theatre group using the facilities requires additional storage space for all its equipment.

The existing timber-clas shed would be demolished and the new sheds would be placed in the same location at the Village Hall, in Ferring Street. Comments on the application must be made by August 29.

Ferring Amateur Dramatic Society was established in 1931 and rehearsals are held in the Village Hall on Tuesdays and Thursdays, September to May.

Plans to demolish a store at Ferring Village Hall and replace it with two new stores in the same location have been submitted to Arun District Council

