First budget of Arun council’s new Conservative administration approved - what it means for Littlehampton

Arun District Council has a total net budget of £25.7 million for 2022-23 with a capital programme costed at £12.2 million.

This was approved at a special meeting with 22 councillors voting for, 17 against, and two abstaining.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Council leader Shaun Gunner (Con, Rustington East) said: “I’m delighted, humbled, and proud to stand here today to present the first budget of this new administration.

Littlehampton Civic centre. Pic Steve Robards SR2103252 SUS-210326-165356001

“How fortunate we all are to represent the people of Arun.

“Across the district we have 160,000 residents, which is about the same size as the cities of Oxford, Dundee or York and that shows us the scale of the challenge we face as a council to deliver on the ambitions of the residents.

“Our ambitions should be the same as those great cities.

“This positive, forward-looking budget I present is a budget about delivery, support for our high streets, support for our businesses, support for our environment, and support for our people.”

The budget was set under the new committee system and the council leader remarked that, as it had been seen by many councillors already, the meeting should have been ‘done by 7 o’clock’.

In his speech, Mr Gunner included a pledge to ‘build back Bognor’ and to invest in marketing so Littlehampton and Bognor Regis are promoted on the likes of Instagram.

At a time of unprecedented living costs, the council has committed to rolling out a £150 rebate which will be topped up by a West Sussex County Council hardship fund.

But leader of the Independent group Hugh Coster (Aldwick East) launched a scathing attack on the budget and likened it to the administration ‘sneaking their sticky hands into the pockets of residents’ by raising council tax.

He said the council should explore more commercial ventures to bring in extra money.

David Edwards (Con, Felpham East) refuted Mr Coster’s claims that the administration was ‘raiding reserves’.

Instead, he said some earmarked reserves were being used to fund the budget.

Key measures included in the budget are:

Council tax increase

ADC is set to increase its share of council tax, meaning an increase of around £5 a year for an average household.

Opposition leader Dr James Walsh (LDem, Beach) asked for the proposed increase to be scrapped, with resilience reserves taking up the slack instead.

However, the amendment was not accepted as it was deemed to be against council rules.

Last year, when the Lib Dems led the administration,the Conservatives, then in opposition, were the ones to call for a council tax freeze.

Martin Lury (LDem, Bersted) said residents faced a ‘triple whammy’ of increased national insurance, higher energy bills, and inflation when council tax bills ‘hit the doors’ in April.

The budget meeting will be reconvened in order to formally set council tax after a West Sussex County Council meeting had to be cancelled due to Storm Eunice.

Bersted Brooks ‘country park’

A capital budget of £320,000 was approved for Bersted Brooks country park.

“The pandemic has taught us that the public want to enjoy and appreciate their open spaces,” Mr Gunner said.

“That is why I’m proud to have £320,000 in the capital budget for Bersted

Brooks Country Park.”

Mr Gunner suggested renaming it ‘Jubilee Park’ in honour of the Queen’s 70th year as monarch.

Lib Dem Matt Stanley (Marine) claimed details of the scheme were ‘missing’ but Mr Edwards said it had been costed ‘just not drawn up yet’.

Green councillor Isabel Thurston (Barnham) – who was ‘disappointed’ with the environment budget – said: “Some of that money could have been spent on other green projects in the area.”

Leisure centre improvements

Just under £1 million pounds will be spent on improving Arun Leisure Centre’s changing facilities.

The council leader said this would ‘bring them into the 21st Century’.

But Mr Stanley expressed concern that some of the funding could be subject to delays as it comes from developer contributions.

Officers reassured that this money would be forthcoming and the project could be funded by borrowing in the meantime.

Money for district’s buildings

More than £200,000 will pay for a replacement roof at Bognor Regis’ Arcade with £190,000 set aside for a roof replacement at the Windmill Theatre, Littlehampton.

Fitzleet car park will see £200,000 for refurbishments.

Accessibility measures

The council will contribute £157,000 to the Changing Places project which will see accessible toilet facilities installed.

This is accompanied by a grant of £1.4 million for disabled facilities.

But Amanda Worne (LDem, Yapton) asked: “Where is our money for an accessible beach?”

She was referring to proposals to make Bognor Regis beach more accessible with a ramp or a similar solution.

The project stalled after several options were turned down last year.

Mr Edwards said it was not currently included in the budget but could be in the future.

“It’s a little bit difficult to put aside money for something when we have no idea what it’s going to look like,” he said.

Mrs Worne added that sheltered housing residents had contacted her about accessibility issues whilst Claire Needs (LDem, Aldwick West) thought the budget ‘did not include everyone’ when it came to accessibility.

Officers said they were committed to making sheltered accommodation accessible.

Hole in housing account

The council’s housing revenue account, which includes income and spending on its housing stock, remains in deficit.

A deficit of £1.9 million was recorded during the previous financial year and is expected to be £1.3 million in 2022-2023.

The council is expected to spend £5.1 million on repairs and maintenance in the coming year and has also committed to spending £2.6 million on sheltered housing as part of its capital programme.

Labour councillor Mike Northeast (Courtwick with Toddington) claimed that social housing had ‘dropped off the budget agenda’.

“Affordable housing is not affordable to a large amount of families in the district who really do need ‘levelling up’,” he said.

Environment budget

There will be £79,000 for sea defences in Middleton and a £180,000 contribution to the community flood fund which could help places like Climping and Pagham.

Roger Elkins (Con, Ferring) said: “We’ve seen over the last few weeks the impact of sea rise, storms, and the impact that can have on residents and therefore I welcome the investment.”

Some £225,000 for play areas could see new facilities at Lashmar Road, East

Preston, and in Aldwick.

Ms Thurston said she was ‘disappointed’ with the budget for climate change and said the council ‘must prioritise’ insulation and retrofitting of its housing stock.

Money for the high street

Grants to help improve shop fronts were announced alongside a £150,000 ‘high street fund’.

Mr Gunner said that £250,000 for events would make Arun ‘an even greater tourism destination’.