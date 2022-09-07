Councillors approved the draft designs for the Littlehampton Levelling Up project at a meeting on Tuesday (September 6).

The proposals aim to transform the seafront and the public are also expected to be involved in a consultation at a later date.

Key features include space for a big wheel and a market; four spaces for permanent concessions; an activity hub with facilities for boules and volleyball; BBQ stations; and seating.

Seafront draft design sketch

Water features could include pools and a ‘small number’ of water jets.

The designs would also see an enhanced Beach Road route linking the town centre, car park, and seafront.

Resurfacing and a redesign of the ‘South Terrace’ Car Park as well as reconfigured coach parking at Banjo Road are also on the table.

Other features include new toilets, beach showers, and foreshore buildings.

Draft seafront masterplan

Funding is also available for an accessible Changing Places toilet with specialist equipment for disabled people.

Mace Consult Limited has been appointed by the council to work on the project which is expected to start in 2023 and be completed in 2024.

A contractor is expected to be appointed at a later date.

Council leader Shaun Gunner (Con, Rustington East) said: “This is amazing news for Littlehampton.

“The seafront and our greens are the jewel in the crown of Littlehampton and this project is going to make the area a real destination.

“Seven million pounds of government investment is going into the town to level up Littlehampton and make it an even better place to live, to work and to visit.”

During the policy and finance committee meeting on Tuesday, Mr Gunner sought reassurances that inflation would not see costs increase at a later date.

The council’s principal landscape and project officer said inflation is ‘difficult to predict’ but added that a contingency had been built in.

“We do know that the designs need to have flexibility and scope may need to be reviewed once the designs are taken further,” she said.

James Walsh (LDem, Beach) said: “This is really good news for Littlehampton.