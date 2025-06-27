First phase of Littlehampton sewer connection completed
The discovery of a brick obstruction below ground means an alternative design is now needed to finish off the connection, the council says this will have no impact on the junction of South Terrace/ Banjo Road and will not disrupt traffic.
The site now has the power to enable electrical fittings to be installed in the buildings, lighting to be connected and work to begin on the final stage of the water play area. Inside, the contractor will be plastering, decorating and adding doors, while installing seating and bins around the site. Banjo Road will also be resurfaced.
A non-material amendment application is being submitted to the planning service to formalise changes made to the scheme during value engineering and construction, according to Arun District Council.
