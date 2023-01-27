A group of residents from Eastbourne took part in a visit to Parliament, the first one since the pandemic.

MP Caroline Ansell welcomed 38 constituents on a visit to Westminster in what is her first organised coach trip since the pandemic.

Mrs Ansell greeted the group on Monday (January 23) and then her team took them on a tour of the Palace of Westminster, including visits to the House of Commons and the House of Lords.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She personally showed everyone around the House of Commons and told stories of her time in Parliament and how it works.

First visit to Parliament for Eastbourne residents since Covid-19 (photo from Caroline Ansell)

Afterwards the group had lunch, saw the chapel, the speaker’s procession and public gallery before getting back on the bus to Eastbourne.

Mrs Ansell said: “When I was first elected to Parliament my coach tours were so popular there was a waiting list and it was always my intention to resurrect them when I was re-elected again in 2019. Unfortunately, the pandemic got in the way but we are back offering the trips now and I was delighted to meet and speak to all those who came up to see where and how our democracy works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s important local people can come here and see what happens and learn about how our laws are made and to see the rich history and architecture of the palace. More trips are now getting booked up. If you would like to come, then please get in touch and we can give you more details.”

The cost is £35 per person. Mrs Ansell makes no profit from the trips.