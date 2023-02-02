A planning inspector has refused plans to build more than 30 houses in Five Ash Down, due to the site’s proximity to a listed building.

In a decision published on Monday (January 23), a planning inspector has dismissed an appeal connected to plans to build up to 33 houses on land to the rear of a small cul-de-sac known as The Walled Garden in Five Ash Down.

The original application, which sought outline planning permission, had been refused by Wealden District Council in December 2021.

While it had been recommended for approval by planning officers at the time, councillors had refused the scheme due to concerns about its location, its potential to harm the character and appearance of the area and its potential impact on a nearby Grade II listed property, known as Coopers Cross House.

Scheme's proposed layout

During the appeal process, the council dropped two of its reasons for refusal, focusing on its impact on the listed building. These concerns were shared by the inspector, who agreed the development would harm the setting of the building.

In their decision notice, the inspector wrote: “Coopers Cottage and the undeveloped field behind are important spatial components of the listed building’s setting that reinforce its historic context, including its landscape setting, and thus contribute to its significance.

“The development of the site for up to 33 dwellings would seriously undermine this characteristic of the listed building’s setting.”

The planning inspector also dismissed an application for costs.

