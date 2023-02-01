Five new tourist lodges could be on the way to Tinwood Estate in Boxgrove after plans were submitted.

The proposals seek the construction of five additional tourist lodges on the site at Tinwood, on the edge of the vineyard.

The number of lodges proposed is ‘supported by the continuing growth of the business and popularity of the existing lodges and their high occupancy.’

The lodges would be used for tourist accommodation in connection with Tinwood Estate, as a vineyard and tasting rooms.

The proposed lodges would be in close proximity to the existing lodges on site and accessible via the farm track that serves the existing lodges and tasting rooms.

Access to the proposed lodges will be via the existing pathways and tracks that access the current lodges and tasting rooms.

Parking for the lodges would be within the existing gravel hardstanding area which serves the tasting rooms.

In the design and access statement, building agency, Smith, Simmons and Partners wrote: "The architectural approach focuses on a low key, modest appearance to allow the lodges to sit comfortably within the vineyard setting.

"Each lodge benefits from a small, raised terrace to the east elevation, and is oriented to the east to take in the views across the vineyard.

“Each lodge would be constructed to the same high standards as those exhibited on site with the existing lodges, and in keeping with the extended tasting rooms.

"Lodges incorporate a bedroom opening from the porch, set forward of an ensuite bathroom, separate W.C and closet.

"The rooms are orientated facing the vineyard to experience the views beyond.

"The current three lodges were constructed in 2017 and are consistently fully booked throughout the summer and achieve high year round occupancy rates.

"The owners and managers at Tinwood estimate from their records that occupancy is at approximately 80 per cent during the off-season months of November to March and at 100 per cent during the peak from April to October.

"This is particularly true for events in the local area, including at Goodwood, where enquiries massively outstrip capacity.”

