Plans to create apartments above a row of shops in Hastings have been turned down at appeal.

In a decision notice published last Monday (November 28), a planning inspector has dismissed an appeal connected with plans to add a new storey to a shopping parade at 9 to 15 Sedlescombe Road North.

Developer Ringview had been seeking to add the extra floor using permitted development rights, but Hastings Borough Council vetoed the extension due to concerns about its visual impact on the area.

The inspector shared these concerns, concluding that the extra floor would “appear visually cluttered and uncomfortable” and harm the appearance of the area. As a result, the inspector concluded that the changes would go beyond what is allowed under permitted development rights.

Shopping parade in Hastings

They added: “Consequently, the proposed development would form an incongruous and discordant feature, harming the external appearance of the building.”