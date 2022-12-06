Edit Account-Sign Out
Flats above parade of Hastings shops refused permission by planning inspector

Plans to create apartments above a row of shops in Hastings have been turned down at appeal.

By Huw Oxburgh, local democracy reporter
4 minutes ago
Updated 6th Dec 2022, 11:10am

In a decision notice published last Monday (November 28), a planning inspector has dismissed an appeal connected with plans to add a new storey to a shopping parade at 9 to 15 Sedlescombe Road North.

Developer Ringview had been seeking to add the extra floor using permitted development rights, but Hastings Borough Council vetoed the extension due to concerns about its visual impact on the area.

The inspector shared these concerns, concluding that the extra floor would “appear visually cluttered and uncomfortable” and harm the appearance of the area. As a result, the inspector concluded that the changes would go beyond what is allowed under permitted development rights.

Shopping parade in Hastings
They added: “Consequently, the proposed development would form an incongruous and discordant feature, harming the external appearance of the building.”

For further information see application reference HS/PA/21/00779 on the Hastings Borough Council website.

Hastings Borough CouncilHastings