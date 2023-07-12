Plans to build ten flats on woodland in Haywards Heath have been refused by Mid Sussex District Council.

The application from Homes (Haywards Heath) Ltd to build at Anscombe Woods Crescent was given the thumbs-down during a meeting of the planning committee on Thursday (July 6).

Most of the committee agreed that the size, bulk and height of the two 2.5-storey blocks would be out of keeping with the area.

Paul Kenny (Lab, Haywards Heath Franklands) said he wasn’t against development on the site but there needed to be a balance between any proposals and the impact on neighbours.

Plans to build ten flats at Anscombe Woods, Haywards Heath (Image: STA Associates)

He added: “If there were an alternative proposal that was less greedy of space and environment, that’s something that could be acceptable in this area.”

The council received more than 60 objections to the plans, including from the town council, with concerns including over-development, the loss of wildlife habitat – particularly for bats – and the design and character of the buildings.

A shortfall in car parking was also raised, with concerns that any overspill into neighbouring roads would exacerbate problems in the area.

The 13 spaces proposed by the applicant fell four short of the parking standards set by the county council.

John Hitchcock (Ind, Crawley Down) said: “Car parking in that area is limited. The streets are quite narrow. I think the parking situation will get worse.”

Permission to build ten homes on the land was given by the committee in 2013 when the council did not have the required five-year supply of housing land.

The plans quickly fell through when the applicant failed to complete a S106 legal agreement.

But granting the permission in the first place meant the council agreed in principle to the land being developed.

This was pointed out by officers, who recommended the latest application for approval.

The principle of development coupled with the committee’s decision to go against the officers’ recommendation could see the council facing an uphill battle should Homes (Haywards Heath) Ltd decide to launch an appeal.

The application was refused by eight votes to three with one abstention.

