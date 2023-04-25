Proposals to convert a former nursing home into apartments have been given the go ahead by Hastings planners.

On Wednesday (April 19), Hastings Borough Council’s planning committee approved plans to create an 11-unit apartment building by converting and extending a property at 5 The Green in St Leonards.

The proposals will see the existing building converted into five of the 11 self-contained flats, with a new extension containing the remainder. The extension would be roughly the size as the existing building, both in height and width.

This had proven controversial with local residents, with a large number of objectors raising concerns about its design and size, arguing that it would be both out-of-keeping with and overbearing on the surrounding area.

Plans showing building's proposed conversion

Ultimately, however, the committee as a whole felt that there were no solid grounds for refusing planning permission, particularly given the borough’s shortage of housing when compared to government targets.

Proposing approval, Cllr Matthew Beaver (Con) said: “Reluctantly and on balance, I cannot find a legitimate reason under the [National Planning Policy Framework] policies to refuse this tonight.”

This view was shared by Cllr Alan Roberts (Lab), who said: “I can’t see a way — a legal way — of turning this down that wouldn’t be open to challenge.

“I have been on planning now for 25 odd years and I personally can’t find any reason — and I say I’ve tried, I really tried — to turn this down.”

Formerly an elderly persons nursing home, the building has been used as a House in Multiple Occupation (HMO) since 2019.

The HMO status saw some committee members raise concerns about current residents losing their homes as a result of the scheme. While this was not strictly a planning matter, the committee asked for an informative condition to be added, asking the developer to make contact with the council’s housing department.

Officers had recommended approval, concluding in their report: “Given the councils lack of a five-year housing land supply and under provision of housing, infill developments such as this play a vital role in contributing towards housing provision.”

