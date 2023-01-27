Proposals to convert a former visitor centre back into housing have been approved by Hastings town planners.

On Wednesday (January 25), Hastings Borough Council’s planning committee unanimously approved a change of use application connected to part of the South Lodge building in Maze Hill.

The application had come from the council itself, which is currently seeking to sell the Grade II listed property to a private buyer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application had been recommended for approval, with officers concluding that the site would be a sustainable location for housing. No external alterations are proposed.

The part of the building set to be converted into housing

Proposing approval, Cllr Mike Edwards (Con) said: “It is a beautiful old building. It’s been, I suspect, sadly ignored for too many years, probably I’m afraid by this very council.

“I think any plan, any idea to bring it back into active use, [for] restoration can only be a good thing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The property, formerly used as a visitor centre and exhibition space, makes up half of an arched building used as the entrance to St Leonards Gardens in Maze Hill. It was built in 1829 as part of James Burton’s development of St Leonards and first occupied by his son William Burton.

In a listing with Dyer and Hobbis, the council is seeking offers of £395,000 for the building’s freehold. According to the listing, the property is set out over three floors and has its own private garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

For further details on the application see reference HS/FA/22/00866 on the Hastings Borough Council website.