Former Lancing presbytery could be converted into flats

The two-storey Grade II listed building in North Road is opposite the mini roundabout junction with Grinstead Avenue and next to the Holy Family Roman Catholic Church.
It was originally used as accommodation for the local parish priest, but more recently has served as a parish office facility and for meetings on the ground floor, with residential accommodation above.
The Diocese had been using the accommodation up to the start of the pandemic, but has been closed since early 2020.
According to the planning agent the presbytery has some architectural and artistic interest, but this is limited to the eastern facade and chimneystack. The development would ‘retain and enhance’ these elements, while the existing community use is ‘not considered appropriate for the building and has been found surplus to requirements for the previous owners’.