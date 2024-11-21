Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lewes Town Council has expressed its ‘deep disappointment’ over the decision not to call in a controversial planning application for the former Lewes Bus Station site.

The town council said they had written to Angela Rayner, the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, on September 25.

Their letter was sent following the news that the old bus station in Eastgate Street would be demolished so The Generator Group can build 35 homes.

Members of the South Downs National Park Authority (SDNPA) Planning Committee voted to approve the plans on Thursday, September 12.

A Town Council spokesperson said: “We wrote to the Secretary of State to express how appalled we are at the decision, and to ask her to consider what we consider serious breaches of planning policy. We raised concerns about the precedent that will be set for future accessibility of public transport all over the country. It is therefore extraordinarily disappointing to see that the application will not be called in.”

The spokesperson said: “The Town Council has consistently emphasised the significance of this site, both as a transport hub and a heritage asset integral to the character of Lewes. Councillors and residents alike are concerned about the implications for sustainable transport and community cohesion. Our concerns are centered on the lack of adequate replacement bus facilities, which fail to meet the community’s needs.”

They added: “Although there is currently no agreed way forward, the Town Council remains committed to advocating for developments that align with our Neighbourhood Plan and the broader needs of the Lewes community, including robust public transport infrastructure.”

Among the many concerns that they raised, the town council said they believe the application and SDNPA recommendation conflict with national policies on sustainable transport and protecting towns in national parks. They said the approval of the plans would have ‘a significant long-term impact’ on economic growth in the National Park and Lewes District.

The letter also called the bus station ‘culturally significant’ and said it served outlying villages and those ‘unable to travel easily independently’.