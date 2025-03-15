Former St Wilfrid’s CEO and transport campaigner to both stand for Eastbourne Council

Former St Wilfrid’s CEO Kara Bishop and transport campaigner Tom Nevill are both set to be Lib Dem candidates in the upcoming Langney and Upperton ward by-elections to Eastbourne Borough Council on May 1.

The elections have been triggered following the retirement of councillors Anita Mayes and Robin Maxted from the Council, with Cllr Mayes stepping down for health reasons following a diagnosis of multiple sclerosis (MS) and Cllr Maxted stepping down for personal reasons.

Kara Bishop, former CEO of St Wilfrid’s Hospice has been selected by the Liberal Democrats to contest Langney, and Tom Nevill, a local transport campaigner, will contest Upperton for the party.

Eastbourne Borough Council leader Stephen Holt said: “I want to thank retiring councillors Anita and Robin for their hard work in our community. Community champions Kara and Tom have achieved lots for our town already and would be a breath of fresh air on the Council.”