Four candidates vying to be newest Burgess Hill town councillor

A by-election for the Dunstall ward will be held on Thursday (April 7).

The four candidates are Gail Anderson (Green), Pam Haigh (Labour), Mustak Miah (Conservative) and Peter Williams (Liberal Democrat).

All four have set out why you should vote for them ahead of polling day.

Four by-election candidates from top left clockwise: Gail Anderson, Pam Haigh, Mustak Miah and Peter Williams

Gail Anderson - Green

Gail has lived in Dunstall ward for the last sixteen years. Recently retired, she has enjoyed various roles in the NHS as a nurse, midwife, and health visitor.

Now a trustee and volunteer supervisor with the Burgess Hill Shed charity she has set up and runs a community pottery in The Kiln. This has given her the opportunity to support local people in creative activities at a challenging time.

She said: “As your councillor, I will attend meetings and speak up for Dunstall ward residents. I will work hard to bring the community together to improve where we live and how we live.”

Gail is concerned about ensuring we have good housing that is mindful about the environment, our wildlife and preservation of local biodiversity. She is determined to see change and improvements in the town centre, roads, and pavement conditions. she will raise concerns about children, youth and family service cutbacks.

Pam Haigh - Labour

Pam has lived in Dunstall Ward since 2006 and is chair of Mid Sussex Labour.

With a work background in service delivery and service improvement in the telecoms industry, if elected Pam will use these skills to deliver and improve local government services on behalf of the people of Dunstall Ward and all Burgess Hill residents.

She said: “The previous Conservative administration has let Burgess Hill become an eyesore. The present Liberal Democrat and Green administration has not improved the situation. My priority will be pressing for action to rebuild our town centre. We all know that something has gone very, very wrong with the current development plans: it is vital that we have a Labour councillor for Dunstall Ward who can scrutinise decisions, identify what is going on behind closed doors and help restore Burgess Hill town centre into the hub of our local community.”

Mustak Miah - Conservative

Mustak Miah has lived in Burgess Hill for 21 years and runs a business in the town. He is a governor at Burgess Hill Academy, which is attended by one of his children. Through his business, he has helped many schools and local organisations raise money for charity.

Even before the by-election was called, Mustak has been an active local campaigner, most recently on potholes. During the campaign, Mustak will set out his ideas and plan for Dunstall ward.

He said: “Having lived in Burgess Hill for over 20 years and as a local businessman, our town’s success really matters to me and my family. I’m delighted to be standing in Dunstall ward and am already working hard for residents, including with my ‘fill the potholes’ campaign. With your support, I can add a fresh voice to the town council and get things done for local residents.”

Peter Williams - Liberal Democrat

Peter has been a resident of Burgess Hill for 46 years and has been actively involved in its business and community life through this period.

A trained building services and electrical engineer, Peter was a UK director of a global business based on the Victoria Industrial Estate. This business provided energy saving solutions to companies, helping them to cut energy costs and reduce their carbon emissions. He then went on to project management with local authorities and housing associations helping them save energy and be more environmentally efficient. Peter is part of a European Forum called Bus2Bus which is a body that promotes sustainable transport.

In his spare time, Peter volunteers with the Woodland Trust.

Peter is looking forward to supporting his Liberal Democrat colleagues in delivering the project to make Burgess Hill an Inclusive Town, supporting the plan to reopen Park Centre as a youth hub and helping to oversee the building of The Beehive.

