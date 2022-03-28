Framfield 58-home development ‘would be huge expansion to village’

On Thursday (March 31), Wealden District Council’s Planning Committee North is set to consider an application seeking outline permission to build up to 58 houses on a greenfield site to the rear of a property known as Old Nursery House.

The scheme, which would include affordable housing, is recommended for approval by planning officers. However, it has also proven to be controversial among local residents, who argue it would be an ‘overdevelopment’ if built out.

One group objecting is Framfield Parish Council, a spokesman for which said: “The applicant has submitted a proposal that is equivalent to an expansion of the village near 50 per cent of the core area. This is totally unacceptable on what is a greenfield site.

Indicative layout of the proposed 58-home development

“The outline proposal would be a significant impact to the area in every sense. It would not respect the current setting which has a multitude of Listed Buildings and detached properties surrounding the area and beyond.

“To put it simply, the location is not suitable for this kind of development.”

Officers feel differently, however, arguing the proposals would be ‘landscape dominant’ and ‘sensitively extend’ the village.

As an outline scheme, the applicant is only seeking permission for the principle of development on the site, with all other details, except for access via Framfield Road, to be determined at a later date.

Despite disagreement from some objectors, the access arrangements are considered to be acceptable by East Sussex Highways.

A Wealden planning officer said: “The proposed scheme is considered to represent sustainable development and no adverse impacts that can be weighed in the planning balance have been identified that would significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits of providing 58 dwellings within the district.”

For further information on the proposals see application reference WD/2021/0573/MAO on the Wealden District Council website.

