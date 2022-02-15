The first of two ‘Make in March’ craft sessions will be held in the Town Council Chamber on Thursday (March 10) from 7pm to 9pm.

The free event will be a Spring Wreath Making Workshop for adults and people must book in advance because places are limited.

On Saturday (March 12) there will be a drop-in children’s crafts session at 83 Church Walk from 10am to 2pm.

Burgess Hill Town Council are putting on more free activities this March. Picture: Steve Robards, SR1521629.

A Burgess Hill Town Council spokesperson added: “On March 12, to support the monthly market, we will also have a free Climbing Wall, Strike a Light reaction game, and street entertainers from 10am to 2pm.”

They said there is no need to book for any of these activities and that people can simply turn up.

“These are the final events of our Welcome Back Fund programme of 16 events,” said the spokesperson.

“The Welcome Back Fund is providing councils across England a share of £56 million from the European Regional Development Fund to support the safe return to high streets and help build back better from the pandemic,” they said.