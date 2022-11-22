Mid Sussex District Council is working with Burgess Hill Town Council to bring free ice skating and a free family fun day to Burgess Hill town centre this Christmas.

Councillor Stephen Hillier, Cabinet Member for Economic Growth and Net Zero, said: “Burgess Hill is a great place to meet up with friends and family this year. We want Burgess Hill town centre to be buzzing for our local traders this Christmas so please make sure you pop into town and show them your support while having fun with the family.

“We’ve got a whole host of free activities for local families to enjoy, from ice skating to crazy golf, so there really is something for everyone at our Ho Ho Holidays events this Christmas.”

On Saturday, December 3, there will be a giant marquee for two sessions of family Christmas activities in the Martlets area.

Scrapless is set to show people how they can have a sustainable Christmas from 10am until 12pm by showing how to make salt dough decorations. The Kiln will also provide craft activities.

People will be able to exchange old toys and decorations at a Swap Shop and children can enjoy story time with Burgess Hill Library or songs with Music Bus.

From 1.30pm to 3.30pm children can take part in a round of crazy golf. There will also be a puppet show, a stilt walker and a giant bubble maker. Circus performers from Poi Passion will teach kids how to juggle, hula-hoop, tightrope walk, and balance on stilts. There will also be DJ lessons from DJ Neel while Sussex Clubs for Young People will provide arts and crafts.

The Martlets Shopping Centre will host a synthetic ice rink from Friday to Sunday, December 16-18, offering all ages the chance to skate for free. There will be a dedicated changing area, ice skates to borrow, seating for spectators and trained staff on hand.

The programme has been put together by Mid Sussex District Council, supported by Burgess Hill Town Council and New River REIT.