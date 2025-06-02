Free workshops to help Lewes residents launch business idea

Lewes District Council has announced that anyone living in the district who has a business idea can attend a free workshop to help bring it to life.

The council said the ‘Ideas Into Action’ workshop for aspiring entrepreneurs will be on Friday, June 27, and is part of the Lewes District Start-Up Programme.

The programme is split into three modules and ‘Module One – Ideas to Action’ will be from 9.30am to 1pm at the Lower Hall, St James’s Trust Community Centre, 11 Blatchington Road, Seaford.

The council said it is for people who have an idea for a business or ‘side hustle’ but don’t know where to start.

Councillor Zoe Nicholson, Leader of Lewes District Council, said: “This programme is designed to equip residents with the foundational knowledge and confidence to turn their innovative ideas into sustainable businesses. I encourage anyone with an entrepreneurial spirit to seize this fantastic opportunity and take the crucial first step towards making their business dreams a reality.”

The Lewes District Start-Up Programme is open to anyone with a business idea and any business, including community enterprises, co-operatives and other social enterprises, that have been trading for less than 24 months. It is funded by Lewes District Council and delivered by ‘always possible’.

A council spokesperson said: “The workshop will provide training on where to begin your business journey, delve deeper into business modelling, and help participants identify their next steps. Attendees will also gain access to online resources and receive professional feedback, including support to complete a business model canvas. An optional afternoon drop-in session from 1.30pm to 4.30pm will offer supported group work with experts to explore topics in more depth.”

People can check their eligibility and sign-up to the programme at ldstartup.co.uk/home.