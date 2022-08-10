Fresh bid for new apartments in Telscombe Cliffs

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an application to Lewes District Council, a developer is again seeking permission to create two new apartments by extending a converted apartment building at 340 South Coast Road.

The extension would add an extra storey to an existing structure at the rear of the building and bring the total number of flats on the site up to nine. It would also increase the size of two existing apartments.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application is a resubmission of an application refused by the council last year, which was itself a revised version of earlier plans to extend the building. An appeal has been submitted, but not yet decided.

Application site

The earliest scheme had also been taken to appeal, but a planning inspector upheld the council’s decision to refuse it.

Both previous schemes had been refused due to council concerns around impact on the character and appearance of the surrounding area. Both had also been opposed by Telscombe Town Council, who argued it would be an overdevelopment of the site.

In their application, the developer argues the revisions to the earliest scheme, which saw an external staircase and balcony removed, should have made the scheme acceptable. They say this could be read in the planning inspector’s overall comments on the previous proposals.

The developer goes on to argue that the design of the extension would be in-keeping with neighbouring properties, including a recently-built apartment building of similar design.