If the application from Portarlington Ltd is approved, it would mean the demolition of numbers 3-7, including Bar 7.

The area has seen block after block of flats built over the past few years but councillors and officers were unhappy with Portarlington’s last suggestion for the site.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The block of 24 flats was refused in 2019, being described as ‘squeezed in’ and an ‘unacceptable and cramped form of development’.

Impression of what the block of flats could look like if approved and built

This latest application includes space for a small shop and gym on the ground floor and parking for 12 cars, 26 bikes and three motorcycles.

One of the spaces will be for disabled parking and four will have electric charging points.

The flats themselves will be made up of ten one-bedroom, six two-bedroom and four studio.

To view the application, log on to planningregister.crawley.gov.uk and search for CR/2020/0010/OUT.

How the proposed block of flats in Pegler Way might look