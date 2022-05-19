Chichester District Council aims to put in a bid for cash from the £4.8bn fund – but has to do so by July 6.

The Levelling Up Fund was designed to support town centre and high street regeneration, local transport projects, and cultural and heritage assets.

During a meeting on Tuesday (May 17), members were told the council could submit a bid for up to three projects, all of which must have a clear link to each other.

Chichester city centre

While no details have been shared, officers have produced a list of potential projects which has been reviewed by the cabinet and opposition leaders.

There was plenty of support for the submitting of a bid, but councillors had plenty to say about the deadline.

Simon Oakley (Con, North Mundham & Tangmere) said battling to meet such tight time-scales meant councils could not always do justice to their projects of choice.

He added: “It really is causing local authorities no end of problems in having to paddle around like mad to try to meet these tight deadlines.”

Jonathan Brown (Lib Dem, Southbourne) said the council could be forced to prioritise projects that would be ready quickly rather than bidding for ones that were actually a priority for local people.

Looking outside of the district, he pointed out that areas most in need of Levelling Up funding were the least likely to have the resources to plan a bid.

Mr Brown added: “I think it’s outrageous we have to do this.

“Relative to the size of our budget, this is a gigantic amount of money we’re bidding for.

“This is a shocking way for national government to allocate funding.”

Leader Eileen Lintill told the meeting that she and the CEO had already made their views on the deadline clear to MPs.

An urgent decision was taken earlier this month to use £125,000 for the appointment of consultants to help with the bid process.

The same sum will be given back by the government.