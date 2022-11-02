On Monday (October 31), Rother District Council’s cabinet agreed to award Bexhill Community Land Trust (BCLT) £200,000 to create six affordable homes at the Cemetery Lodge site in Turkey Road — a development which is currently going through the planning process.

Funding for the scheme will come from the council’s s106 contributions fund, that being money extracted from developers when they are found to be unable to provide affordable housing on site.

Cllr Christine Bayliss, cabinet member for economic development and regeneration, said: “I would like to support this particular proposal. In Central Ward we have a number of families who are in temporary accommodation. We need to increase our social provision.

Proposed layout of the Bexhill development

Advertisement Hide Ad