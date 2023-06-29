More than £300,000 of S106 money has been released to help to pay for five voluntary sector projects across the Mid Sussex district.

S106 money is contributed to the community by developers and can be used to help fund everything from affordable housing and roads to bus routes and youth services.

During a meeting of the cabinet grants panel on Monday (June 26), a total of £332,335 was approved for release to five organisations.

The majority – £224,139 – will go to the Adastra Hall Hassocks Community Association to help pay for new toilets and an expansion of the hall.

Adastra Hall (Credit: Google Maps)

A report to the committee said: “This project will modernise and improve a well-used community facility to ensure it can continue to expand and meet growing demand.

“The committee has taken a proactive and ambitious approach to developing the facilities which will be of benefit to their users and the wider community.

“This should make the hall more appealing and ensure it remains financially independent and sustainable in the long term and continues to meet the needs of local residents.”

The panel also approved £43,424 for the Parochial Church Council of the Ecclesiastical Parish of St John the Evangelist, in Copthorne.

The money will be used to pay for air-conditioning and car parking at the St John’s Church Community Hall.

There was a sporting feel to the final three applications.

East Grinstead Rugby Football Club will receive £19,264 for pitch lighting improvements, while Hurstpierpoint Cricket Club will receive £33,458 for modernisation work to its pavilion, and Lindfield Cricket Club Cricket will receive £12,050 to help to pay for an irrigation/water harvesting system.

As well as dealing with the new applications, the panel agreed to give another £161,288.12 to Haywards Heath RFC to put towards the construction of a clubhouse at Whitemans Green.

The club was granted £150,000 in 2019, with the project expected to cost £1.5m. Since then, though, building costs have soared and the estimate is now £2.25m.

Fund-raising has brought in £1.8m so far.