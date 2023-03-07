On Thursday (March 2), Cllr Carl Maynard, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for adult social care, agreed to allocate £1,844,500 to support vulnerable residents, including pensioners and those with disabilities.
The funding comes from the £7.793m East Sussex County Council is set to receive in the latest round of government’s Household Support Fund.
The largest portion of the funding (£844,000) will go to support district and borough councils, with £700,000 going to Voluntary, Community and Social Enterprise (VCSE) organisations and £250,000 going to food banks. A further £50,000 will be allocated towards the council’s warmer homes programme.
The overall funding pot will also be used to provide holiday food vouchers to families whose children receive free school meals. These vouchers, totalling £95 per pupil across the Easter holiday, May half term and summer holiday, will come from a separate allocation of £1.85m agreed earlier this week.