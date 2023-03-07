Funding for programmes to support East Sussex residents facing financial difficulties have been extended.

On Thursday (March 2), Cllr Carl Maynard, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for adult social care, agreed to allocate £1,844,500 to support vulnerable residents, including pensioners and those with disabilities.

The funding comes from the £7.793m East Sussex County Council is set to receive in the latest round of government’s Household Support Fund.

The largest portion of the funding (£844,000) will go to support district and borough councils, with £700,000 going to Voluntary, Community and Social Enterprise (VCSE) organisations and £250,000 going to food banks. A further £50,000 will be allocated towards the council’s warmer homes programme.

County Hall in Lewes/East Sussex County Council offices