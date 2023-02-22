Southwick Square is in line for a long overdue facelift after West Sussex County Council agreed to spend up to £600,000 on improvements.

The decision was made by Steve Waight, cabinet member for support services & economic development, and will come into force on February 28 unless called in for further discussion by other councillors.

The county council is working in partnership with Adur District Council on the project, which aims to transform the area with the input of local residents and businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The £600,000 will cover the detailed design of the public realm scheme, the tendering process, and the construction.

Plans to improve Southwick Square

The aim is to improve accessibility to the square, create more planting and seating and making the area more inviting to visitors.

A larger open space would be allow for performances and markets to be held and for people to sit and eat, while there would also be new pedestrian lighting, seating and attractive gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be space for the community Christmas tree while the existing pine trees remain and drought-resistant species will be added to improve air quality and increase biodiversity in the green areas.

Speaking during a meeting of the full council on Friday (February 17), Mr Waight said the scheme would make Southwick Square ‘an attraction in its own right’.

He added: “It will actually attract people to it rather than just being a place where people have gone to do a bit of shopping and cross the square simply to get to the shops.

“This is going to make it a destination rather than just a throughfare.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The district council will put £87,000 towards the scheme, which is part of the Adur Growth Deal, a five-year partnership programme of regeneration between it and the county council.

Steve Neocleous, Adur’s cabinet member for regeneration & strategic planning, said: “The area has always been a much-loved outdoor space but the plan is to dramatically improve the look and feel and make it the heart of the community.

“This project will create safe pedestrianised areas where residents and visitors feel confident they can enjoy the space within a sound environment, as well as boosting the economy, improving mental health and wellbeing and creating a legacy for the area.”