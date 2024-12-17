Future of ‘critical’ Seaford to Newhaven A259 improvements uncertain, says MP, as County Council awaits approval from Department for Transport
The Lib Dem MP said the scheme was promised as part of the Major Road Network (MRN) programme by the former Lewes MP but he said funding was not secured, which left the project vulnerable.
He added that the new Labour administration initiated a review of transport projects, which delayed progress again, so the MP is now urging ministers to back the A259 upgrades.
East Sussex County Council confirmed to the Sussex Express that The Strategic Outline Business Case (SOBC) for the Major Road Network A259 South Coast Corridor was submitted to the Department for Transport (DfT) on October 16, 2023.
Mr MacCleary said: “People in Newhaven and Seaford have been let down time and again.These roads are in dire need of an update, whether it’s traffic backing up through Newhaven from accidents on the bends, or the dangerous Bishopstone junction action improvements are needed.”
He said: “I am determined to ensure this project remains on the agenda. Our community cannot wait any longer for the investment we need.”
Seaford West District Councillor, Lesley Boniface, said: “We’ve seen lorries flipping over, and massive traffic jams. Local people really just want to feel safe on the roads and the clogged up roads and dangerous junctions sorted out. We’ll be encouraging the County Council to be taking action outside of the Major Road Network study.”
An East Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “Since the submission of the SOBC, the county council has responded to questions received from both the Department for Transport and Active Travel England. There is no further information outstanding and we are now awaiting approval of the SOBC from the DfT. Subject to the SOBC being approved, it will then progress to the next stage where further development and design work will be undertaken including stakeholder engagement and public consultation on the proposed schemes. It is anticipated that, should funding be secured upon the submission and approval of the Final Business Case, the scheme will be delivered in 2026/27 at the earliest.”
