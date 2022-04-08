Futuristic ‘street hubs’ could replace Worthing’s public phone boxes

BT is applying to Worthing Borough Council to remove a number of phone boxes and install new high-tech ‘street hubs’ in their place.

Since the start of the roll out in 2017, almost 500 hubs have been installed in the UK.

The hubs operate like large tablets and the 75″ touch screen can also display adverts which helps the telecomms company pay for the units.

A number of features are available including free UK calls; free, 5G enabled, ultra fast, encrypted Wi-Fi; rapid USB charging; an emergency services button; and access to local services.

In-built sensors can measure air quality, noise, and vehicle, cycle and pedestrian traffic. This data can then be shared for free with local planning departments.

According to BT, the hubs are powered with ‘100 per cent renewable, carbon-free energy’.

The company says that the ‘slimmer’ hubs take up less space than phone boxes.

Impression of one of BT's 'street hubs'

BT also offers free advertising space to local councils, community and business groups through the hubs.

A statement from BT claims the hubs will ‘help future proof the high street’.

“BT are continuing their commitment to invest and improve in the high street, with one Street Hub at a time, and with that de-cluttering these environments with the associated removal of existing BT phone boxes,” the statement says.

“Digital connectivity is now considered to be a utility, and modern life is increasingly impossible without it.

Proposed design of digital kiosk

“Connectivity drives productivity and innovation and is the physical underpinning of a digital nation.

“Being connected is fundamental to the success in our modern world and Street Hub provides a cost-free way for communities to get online and take advantage of available opportunities.”

If planning permission is granted, phone boxes could be removed from the following locations:

• South Street

Existing phone boxes in Worthing

• Liverpool Road

• Brighton Road

• Montague Place

• Warwick Street

• High Street

• Broadwater Street

For more information, visit the council’s planning portal.