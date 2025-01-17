Gatwick Minister refuses to appoint independent member to flightpath review in meeting with Horsham MP

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

John Milne, MP for Horsham, has met privately with Mike Kane MP, Minister for Aviation, to discuss changes to the main Gatwick flightpaths over Horsham, which will shortly go out to public consultation.

Mr Milne’s meeting with the Minister followed on from a debate at Westminster in which he drew attention to flaws in the decision-making process. To ensure objectivity and fairness Mr Milne asked for an independent person to be appointed to the route selection panel.

However, the Minister refused on the grounds of cost and the limited availability of people with relevant expertise who weren’t already working for airport operators.

John Milne MP stated: “This is very disappointing. Choosing the wrong route could mean a big increase in noise pollution for some Horsham residents. Gatwick Airport Ltd has complete control over the shortlist of recommended routes. But they stand to benefit more financially from choosing some routes rather than others – and that’s a clear conflict of interest. For the sake of fairness, there should be an independent voice on the panel.”

All three shortlisted routes are the same as far as Horsham is concerned. They all turn south more sharply than is currently the case after take-off. This takes them directly over the villages of Rusper, Warnham and Slinfold, which will lead to a significant increase in noise pollution. A similar route was experimented with 10 years ago but caused such huge public outcry that it was swiftly withdrawn.

John Milne MP added: “What is the point in a public consultation over 3 choices which are all the same? This route was a disaster last time they tried it, and I can’t see why it won’t be again.”

The Gatwick airspace modernisation programme is part of a national review of flightpaths between all airports, which have changed very little since the 1950s and no longer fit for purpose. By changing to more direct and logical routes, flight-times can be reduced, and carbon emissions cut.

A public consultation on this is expected to launch in early 2025. Visit the GAL’s Airspace Modernisation page to learn more: https://www.gatwickairport.com/company/noise-airspace/modernisation.html