Residents of the Horsham and Arundel and South Downs constituencies are being reminded to register to vote in the run up to the UK general election on Thursday, July 4.

It only takes five minutes to register online at: www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

The deadline to register to vote for the general election on July 4 is Tuesday, June 18.

Please note you will need your National Insurance Number. You must re-register every time you move address.

If you are voting in person, you will also need to show an accepted form of photographic ID at your polling station.

Electors who are unable to vote at the polling station can apply for a postal vote or appoint a proxy to vote on their behalf.

You can apply online for a postal vote at: https://www.gov.uk/apply-postal-vote. The deadline to apply for a postal vote for the general election on July 4 is 5pm on Wednesday, June 19.

You can apply online for a proxy vote at: https://www.gov.uk/apply-proxy-vote. The deadline to apply for a proxy vote for the general election on July 4 is 5pm on Wednesday, June 26.

Alternatively, email Horsham District Council your name and address and state that you wish to vote this way. Horsham District Council will send you an application form.

You can learn more about postal and proxy voting, and/or apply for a postal or proxy application online: https://www.electoralcommission.org.uk/i-am-a/voter.

The law around handing in postal votes has changed and this means that anyone visiting Horsham District Council offices or a polling station in person to hand in a postal vote will need to sign a declaration form.

As a result of this, people are asked not to post votes through the Council's letterbox, because the law states that they cannot be accepted.

Instead, voters will need to bring them in to the Council's reception desk where they will be asked to sign a form to confirm that the vote has been received.

However, if someone posts their form to the Council by Royal Mail, a signed declaration form is not required.

Election results will be available to view from July 5 at: https://www.horsham.gov.uk/council-democracy-and-elections/elections/election-results.