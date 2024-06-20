General Election 2024: What the Arundel and South Downs candidates have to say

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After nominations closed on Friday, June 7, six people will be hoping to be the next Member of Parliament for Arundel & South Downs.

The constituency has been held by the Conservatives since its creation in 1997, first by Howard Flight, until 2005, then by Nick Herbert – now Baron Herbert of South Downs – until 2019, and then by Andrew Griffith.

Following a review by the Boundary Commission, some changes have been made to the constituency. Some areas of the Chichester district are now part of the Arundel & South Downs parliamentary constituency, while some have been moved to others: Cowfold, Shermanbury and West Grinstead to Horsham; Angmering & Findon and East Preston to Worthing West and Hassocks and Hurstpierpoint & Downs to Mid Sussex. We asked the candidates to provide statements ahead of the general election, which will take place on Thursday, July 4. Here is what they had to say...

​

Clockwise from top-left, Andrew Griffith, Chris Philipsborn, Richard Allen, Stephen McAuliffe, David Thomas and Mike Smith

Andrew Griffth

Conservative

Mr Griffith was elected as MP at the 2019 general election with 57.9 per cent of the vote and a majority of 22,521 votes. He stood down from his role as the Prime Minister's chief business adviser upon his election to Parliament. He said: “I was first elected as the MP for Arundel & South Downs in 2019 and live just outside Petworth with my family. I am not a ‘career politician’ and was only elected after 27 years in business, most of which was as a finance director of a FTSE100 company. I am standing as your Conservative candidate at this election to keep on fighting for residents against unsustainable development, deliver safer and quieter roads, protect our nature, rivers and farmers and support our high streets. Our rural schools, police and healthcare need the resources of a strong economy and an MP that understands the countryside. I was honoured to have been elected your MP in 2019 and since then I have worked diligently and with integrity for all residents. I believe in what Conservatives have always believed in: strong defence, firm action on crime, securing our borders, personal freedom, protecting pensioners’ incomes and being on the side of families who work hard through lower taxes. I’ve spent most of my life outside of politics, so I understand many people’s frustrations about Westminster. But we do need a strong local voice which is why I’m asking for your support at this election.”

​

Chris Philipsborn

Labour

Mr Philipsborn said he was ‘delighted to be standing’ as the Labour Party’s parliamentary candidate for Arundel & South Downs. “I’ve lived, worked and brought up my three sons in Sussex,” he added. “We've lived in towns and cities but also in a rural community. I’m standing because after 14 years and five Tory Prime Ministers, I believe we all of us desperately need change. I have worked in the commercial, NGO and public sectors and I know all too well the highs and lows of running a business. I understand the challenges we face all over this constituency, from a lack of rural transport links to unaffordable housing and developments built without suitable infrastructure. I want to protect our countryside and our environment, cleaning up our rivers and making it easier for farmers to grow food and protect biodiversity. I also want to fight for jobs and the rural economy as a whole. Hard working families should not be struggling to make it through the month and relying on food banks. Like so many, I’ve cared for two aging parents. We need our NHS back on its feet and our care system fixed. There’s only one choice if you want change in Arundel and South Downs: a Labour government.”

​

Richard Allen

Liberal Democrats

Richard Allen is a Steyning resident with family in the area. His candidate profile reads: “He’s married to Stephanie, a social worker. Growing up, he helped his parents in their family retail business, and studied French Business in Reims, France, thanks to the EU Erasmus Programme. Richard had a successful 30-year international career trading agricultural commodities. Following a spell living abroad, Richard returned to the UK and saw the country at its absolute peak as the host of the 2012 Olympics. Following the Brexit vote, and having himself been a guest in other countries, Richard was unable to sit and watch the growing anti-immigration rhetoric. He volunteered in a charity supporting migrants and asylum seekers in South London. He is a committed internationalist, supporter of individual rights, and opposed Brexit. His campaign priorities include protecting the unique environment of the South Downs, along with improving access to public transport and safer roads in rural areas. Recognising the pressures the NHS is under he will fight to reduce waiting lists and improve access to GP services and social care. Tired of watching this dysfunctional Government crash our country, Richard brings experience of business and the voluntary sector to champion the local community. His ambition is to secure a fairer deal for everyone in the constituency.”

​

Stephen McAuliffe

Green Party

An Arun district councillor for the past two years, Mr McAuliffe lives in Fontwell. He said: “Selection as parliamentary candidate is an exciting prospect. It’s also somewhat daunting and humbling to think that thousands of local residents who are desperate for real hope and real change are pinning that hope on my ability to put up a strong fight. I’m already receiving messages of support and good wishes along with offers to help with the campaign. All this is hugely encouraging. If enough people in the constituency vote for Greens in the general election, as they have in local elections over recent years, there’s a very real chance that the Conservative-held constituency will not be held this time. Tactical voting will be crucial and it’s encouraging that disillusioned Conservatives, pragmatic Labour voters and Lib Dems are already saying they will lend me their vote this time. It really does show how much people in Arundel and South Downs want a positive and sustainable future for this beautiful part of the world and that they feel countryside protection and prosperity can come from voting Green.”

​David Thomas

Reform UK

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Thomas said: “Married with a fantastic wife and amazing daughter, I am driven by facts, science, and data in decision-making and policy shaping. My vision is for a country that serves all its people, not just the elite. I believe in the principles of fair play, honesty, and hard work, and that these should be rewarded. I advocate for a smaller state that provides a safety net for those in need, ensuring kindness and fairness for all. Freedom of speech is a cornerstone of our western democracies, and I am deeply concerned about its erosion. I value forgiveness, understanding, and perseverance. A guiding philosophy for me is the saying: ‘Give a person a fish and you feed them for a day; teach them how to fish and you feed them for a lifetime’. I admire the human spirit and its ability to thrive when given freedom and appropriate support. Why I'm running: as an ordinary citizen frustrated by decades of political failure, I found inspiration in the Reform UK’s Contract, which I believe can make a real difference. I am committed to real change to restore and enhance our nation, Great Britain. Though I never envisioned becoming a politician, I feel ​​​​​​compelledto step up when things go seriously wrong.”

​

Mike Smith

Social Democratic Party